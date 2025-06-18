Left Menu

Slide Insurance's Successful $408 Million IPO Highlights Reviving Market

Slide Insurance, a Tampa-based coastal specialty insurer, successfully raised $408 million in an upsized IPO in the U.S. The offering, including shares sold by HSCM Bermuda, priced 24 million shares at $17 each. The sector sees revival with firms like Aspen Insurance and Ategrity also going public recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 03:30 IST
Slide Insurance's Successful $408 Million IPO Highlights Reviving Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Slide Insurance has made a significant mark in the market by raising $408 million through an initial public offering in the United States. Announced on Tuesday, the Tampa, Florida-based coastal specialty insurer entered the market with a substantial IPO.

The company's offering was supported by some of its existing shareholders, including HSCM Bermuda, resulting in the sale of 24 million shares priced at $17 each. This oversized IPO underscores the growing interest in the insurance sector, which is experiencing a resurgence. This upturn follows a slowdown due to President Donald Trump's trade tariffs that temporarily closed the IPO window.

Attention on the insurance industry has been intensifying, with recent public offerings from firms like Apollo-backed Aspen Insurance, American Integrity Insurance, and specialty insurer Ategrity. Established in 2021, Slide focuses on providing insurance policies for families and condominiums in coastal states along the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025