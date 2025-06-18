Left Menu

Volcanic Eruption Causes Flight Disruption Near Bali

A volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia led Air India to divert its Delhi-Bali flight back to Delhi. The airline ensured the safety of the passengers, providing accommodation and offering refunds or complimentary rescheduling of flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:08 IST
Volcanic Eruption Causes Flight Disruption Near Bali
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced an Air India flight from Delhi to be redirected back to the National Capital on Wednesday.

The airline, in a statement, confirmed the safe return of the flight and disembarkation of all passengers in Delhi.

Air India stated that flight AI2145 was rerouted as a safety precaution due to reports of volcanic activity near the destination. Passengers were provided hotel accommodations, with options for full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025