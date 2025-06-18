Volcanic Eruption Causes Flight Disruption Near Bali
A volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia led Air India to divert its Delhi-Bali flight back to Delhi. The airline ensured the safety of the passengers, providing accommodation and offering refunds or complimentary rescheduling of flights.
18-06-2025
A volcanic eruption near Bali Airport in Indonesia forced an Air India flight from Delhi to be redirected back to the National Capital on Wednesday.
The airline, in a statement, confirmed the safe return of the flight and disembarkation of all passengers in Delhi.
Air India stated that flight AI2145 was rerouted as a safety precaution due to reports of volcanic activity near the destination. Passengers were provided hotel accommodations, with options for full refunds or complimentary rescheduling.
