Left Menu

Operation 'Safe Return': Israel's Swift Airlift of Stranded Citizens

Israel initiated a large-scale airlift to bring home citizens stranded overseas after a sudden military strike on Iran. Over 50,000 Israelis are stranded, and national carrier El Al is conducting rescue flights from several international locations. The operation prioritizes passenger safety amid security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:51 IST
Operation 'Safe Return': Israel's Swift Airlift of Stranded Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has commenced a massive airlift operation to repatriate citizens stranded abroad following an unexpected military assault on Iran. This phased initiative is critical as over 50,000 Israelis are currently unable to return home.

The first of these rescue flights, run by Israel's national airline El Al, successfully landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday morning, ferrying passengers from Larnaca, Cyprus. The effort aims to retrieve Israelis from key European cities including Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris, among others. Smaller airlines like Arkia and Israir are also engaged in this patriotic undertaking.

The Israeli Aviation Authority has emphasized security, advising families against gathering at airports. In parallel, Iran has launched over 400 missile attacks on Israel, contributing to the urgency of this repatriation mission. The Israeli Transport Ministry has vowed to ensure the safe and swift return of its nationals, even as international flights remain grounded, stranding thousands of tourists in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025