Operation 'Safe Return': Israel's Swift Airlift of Stranded Citizens

Israel has commenced a massive airlift operation to repatriate citizens stranded abroad following an unexpected military assault on Iran. This phased initiative is critical as over 50,000 Israelis are currently unable to return home.

The first of these rescue flights, run by Israel's national airline El Al, successfully landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday morning, ferrying passengers from Larnaca, Cyprus. The effort aims to retrieve Israelis from key European cities including Athens, Rome, Milan, and Paris, among others. Smaller airlines like Arkia and Israir are also engaged in this patriotic undertaking.

The Israeli Aviation Authority has emphasized security, advising families against gathering at airports. In parallel, Iran has launched over 400 missile attacks on Israel, contributing to the urgency of this repatriation mission. The Israeli Transport Ministry has vowed to ensure the safe and swift return of its nationals, even as international flights remain grounded, stranding thousands of tourists in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)