China's Consumer Goods Trade-In Scheme: Boosting Economy or Facing Hurdles?

China's central government is distributing consumer goods trade-in funds to local governments to boost household consumption. With 162 billion yuan already allocated out of 300 billion yuan, the initiative has aided retail growth. However, several cities have paused subsidies, indicating potential challenges in its execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-06-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 11:59 IST
China's central government is advancing its consumer goods trade-in initiative by systematically releasing funds to local governments, as reported by state media, Securities Times. Of the 300 billion yuan allotted in special treasury funds, 162 billion yuan has been deployed to stimulate household consumption.

This campaign is pivotal in rejuvenating consumption in the world's second-largest economy, which saw a rise in retail sales last month. Despite these positive indicators, a Reuters review reveals that at least six cities, including major municipalities, have halted subsidies for car buyers since June.

This development suggests logistical and administrative hurdles in fully implementing the scheme, raising questions about its long-term impact on China's economic recovery efforts. ($1 equates to 7.1863 Chinese yuan renminbi).

(With inputs from agencies.)

