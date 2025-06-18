Left Menu

TCL CSOT Partners with Renowned Scientist for Display Innovation

TCL CSOT has appointed Professor Hideo Hosono as its Distinguished Technical Consultant to boost research in high-mobility oxide technologies for LCD and OLED displays. The collaboration aims to enhance innovation, solidify TCL's industry leadership, and accelerate the transition from research to application in display technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:08 IST
TCL CSOT Partners with Renowned Scientist for Display Innovation
TCL CSOT Strengthens Innovation Team with Appointment of IGZO Pioneer Professor Hideo Hosono. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

TCL CSOT, a leader in advanced display technologies, has taken a significant step towards innovation by appointing the esteemed materials scientist Professor Hideo Hosono as its Distinguished Technical Consultant. This strategic move aims to fast-track advancements in high-mobility oxide technologies, crucial for next-generation displays, such as LCD and OLED.

During the agreement ceremony, Zhao Jun, SVP of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT, emphasized the importance of technological innovation amidst global competition in the display industry. He expressed confidence that Professor Hosono's groundbreaking work in oxide semiconductors would accelerate TCL CSOT's research and development efforts, bolstering its leadership in the sector.

Professor Hosono shared his plans to collaborate closely with TCL CSOT's R&D team to overcome challenges in transitioning high-mobility oxide materials from laboratory innovations to mass production applications. This partnership is poised to strengthen TCL CSOT's innovation ecosystem, enhancing its capacity to deliver cutting-edge display solutions globally.

