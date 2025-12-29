Trump and Zelenskiy Seek Peace but Face Daunting Hurdles
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discuss a possible peace deal with Russia amidst numerous unresolved issues. Key challenges include territorial disputes and security guarantees for Ukraine. Both leaders hint at progress but offer few specifics on how these challenges will be addressed.
In a concerted effort to broker peace, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday, hinting at a potential deal with Russia. The discussions, however, left many pressing issues unresolved, particularly regarding territorial disputes and assurances of Ukraine's security.
Currently, Russian forces occupy approximately 19.2% of Ukrainian land, having expanded their reach since the initial invasion in 2022. Contentious points persist, including control over Crimea and regions like Donbas, with Russia and Ukraine at odds over territorial claims and future governance.
Security guarantees remain a pivotal concern for Ukraine, seeking solid commitments from international allies to prevent further aggression. Talks also touched on NATO's expansion, economic measures, and potential reintegration of Russia into the global economy. As diplomacy intensifies, both nations tread cautiously through these complex negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
