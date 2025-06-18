Left Menu

Air India Flight Diversions Amid Weather and Eruption Challenges

An Air India flight from Bali to Delhi was diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather. Another flight returned to Delhi because of a volcanic eruption in Bali. With recent operational disruptions and cancellations following a crash in Ahmedabad, the airline is navigating a series of challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:21 IST
Air India Flight Diversions Amid Weather and Eruption Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's flight operations have recently faced significant disruptions. A flight from Bali to Delhi was diverted to Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Puneet Gupta, the Director of Varanasi airport, confirmed that flight AI 2146 was redirected due to reduced visibility over Delhi, making landing unsafe. The flight, carrying 187 passengers, landed safely with all necessary amenities provided during the stopover. It later proceeded to Delhi after clearance.

In a related incident, a Delhi-Bali flight returned to Delhi following a volcanic eruption near Bali airport. These events occur as Air India manages a spate of cancellations due to a previous crash in Ahmedabad, which has significantly impacted their flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025