Air India Flight Diversions Amid Weather and Eruption Challenges

Air India's flight operations have recently faced significant disruptions. A flight from Bali to Delhi was diverted to Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Puneet Gupta, the Director of Varanasi airport, confirmed that flight AI 2146 was redirected due to reduced visibility over Delhi, making landing unsafe. The flight, carrying 187 passengers, landed safely with all necessary amenities provided during the stopover. It later proceeded to Delhi after clearance.

In a related incident, a Delhi-Bali flight returned to Delhi following a volcanic eruption near Bali airport. These events occur as Air India manages a spate of cancellations due to a previous crash in Ahmedabad, which has significantly impacted their flight operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)