Protests Ignite Clash in Varanasi Over MGNREGA Repeal
The Congress accused the UP government of police brutality during a peaceful protest led by NSUI against the repeal of MGNREGA. The march in Varanasi, part of a nationwide campaign, was met with forceful lathi-charge, drawing strong condemnation from Congress leaders and igniting further agitation plans.
The Congress party has accused the Yogi-Modi government in Uttar Pradesh of orchestrating a police crackdown on peaceful protesters in Varanasi. The demonstration, part of a national 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' movement, saw NSUI activists facing a brutal lathi-charge during a march advocating for rural employment rights.
Citing video evidence, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh condemned the actions against students rallying in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. In response, Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, criticized the government's heavy-handed tactics against those voicing concerns about the dismantling of MGNREGA.
The protest is part of a broader 45-day campaign by the Congress to restore MGNREGA, which faces replacement by the VB-G RAM G Act. The opposition aims to reclaim workers' rights to employment through persistent, multi-level actions culminating in major rallies by February's end.
