Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Return: Five Family Members Die in UP Crash

Five family members lost their lives in a road accident while returning to Delhi from a wedding in Budaun. The incident occurred when the drowsy driver hit a culvert, and the car caught fire. Only one person survived, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:26 IST
Tragic Wedding Return: Five Family Members Die in UP Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of five family members traveling back to Delhi from a wedding in Budaun, as reported by the police in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place early Wednesday morning and left one survivor.

The vehicle lost control when the driver, allegedly drowsy, collided with a culvert, causing it to overturn and catch fire. Those identified as fatalities were Zubair (28), Tanveez (26), Momina (24), Zainul (2), and Zeba alias Nida (23).

Rescue and relief operations were swiftly conducted by the local police and fire brigade. Meanwhile, the injured survivor, Gulnaz (28), was taken to the Community Health Centre. The bodies have been sent for postmortem as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025