Tragic Wedding Return: Five Family Members Die in UP Crash

A tragic accident claimed the lives of five family members traveling back to Delhi from a wedding in Budaun, as reported by the police in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place early Wednesday morning and left one survivor.

The vehicle lost control when the driver, allegedly drowsy, collided with a culvert, causing it to overturn and catch fire. Those identified as fatalities were Zubair (28), Tanveez (26), Momina (24), Zainul (2), and Zeba alias Nida (23).

Rescue and relief operations were swiftly conducted by the local police and fire brigade. Meanwhile, the injured survivor, Gulnaz (28), was taken to the Community Health Centre. The bodies have been sent for postmortem as legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)