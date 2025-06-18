Left Menu

Turmoil on Tracks: Jaffar Express Derailed by Bomb Blast

The Jaffar Express train in Pakistan was derailed after a bomb exploded near the railway track in Jacobabad District, Sindh. With no casualties reported, authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. The incident follows a similar attack earlier this year involving the Balochistan Liberation Army.

Turmoil on Tracks: Jaffar Express Derailed by Bomb Blast
  • Pakistan

A bomb explosion derailed six carriages of the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan's Jacobabad District, Sindh. The explosion happened near the railway track close to a bustling cattle market, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to official sources.

Quick to respond, a significant police force secured the area as authorities began an investigation into the blast. Initial inquiries focus on understanding the blast's cause and nature, amid temporary suspension of train operations along the affected route. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This recent derailment marks the second attack on the Jaffar Express in recent months. Previously, the Balochistan Liberation Army hijacked the train near the Bolan area of Balochistan, prompting a military rescue operation.

