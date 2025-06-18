Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Sets Benchmark with Rs 65,227 Crore GeM Purchases

Uttar Pradesh has achieved substantial success with over Rs 65,227 crore in purchases via Government e-Marketplace from 2020 to 2025. Recognized by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the state's efforts are commended as a model for others, emphasizing enhanced transparency and efficiency in public procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:49 IST
Government e-Marketplace (Image/X/@GeM_India). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh has marked a monumental achievement by purchasing goods and services worth more than Rs 65,227 crore through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) over the past five years. This significant milestone covers the financial years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 and has garnered appreciation from the central government.

In a formal statement, the UP government revealed figures starting at Rs 4,622.16 crore in FY 2020-21, ascending to Rs 11,286.29 crore in FY 2021-22, and reaching Rs 20,248 crore in FY 2023-24 before settling at Rs 16,828.75 crore in FY 2024-25. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the state in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for its proactive engagement and contributions, setting a benchmark for others.

Minister Goyal's letter also noted that during 2024-25, more than 72 lakh purchase orders, amounting to Rs 5.43 lakh crore, were completed, highlighting UP's role in transforming public procurement. The letter emphasized the alignment of state procurement rules with national standards, aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency while advancing the 'Digital India' vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

