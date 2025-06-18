Aleph Rebrands MediaDonuts, Strengthens APAC Presence

In a significant strategic shift, Aleph, a global player at the crossroads of media, payments, and education, announces the rebranding of its Asia-Pacific entity, MediaDonuts, to Aleph. This move aims to bolster Aleph's leadership in digital transformation across the region.

The rebranding marks the completion of Aleph's acquisition of Entravision's digital advertising arm, further expanding its footprint across key markets such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. This transition not only integrates the APAC markets into Aleph's global ecosystem but also enhances local expertise and strengthens relationships with publishers.

Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Managing Director of Aleph in APAC, expressed optimism about the unified brand's potential. Simultaneously, Aleph's CEO, Gaston Taratuta, highlighted the strategic alignment and innovation that the rebranding brings to the global and regional markets. Aleph, operating in 150+ markets and serving over 26,000 advertisers, remains committed to leveraging its global scale to address the unique needs of the APAC region.

