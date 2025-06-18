ADB Approves $100M Aid Package to Support Recovery and Resilience in Myanmar

In response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million aid package from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) to deliver urgently needed relief and help build long-term community resilience. This landmark initiative follows an earlier $3 million emergency relief grant provided in the immediate aftermath of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on 28 March 2025.

“This $100 million aid package—ADB’s largest grant for the people of Myanmar—will deliver food, water, shelter, and medical care to families in desperate need, while also supporting long-term livelihoods, jobs, and community resilience,” said ADB President Masato Kanda.

This latest package reflects ADB’s deepening commitment to humanitarian support in crisis-affected regions and its mission to serve the most vulnerable across Asia and the Pacific.

Humanitarian Need Intensifies Following Major Earthquake

Prior to the earthquake, Myanmar was already facing a humanitarian emergency. According to the United Nations’ 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, more than 4.3 million people were in critical need of aid and social protection. The recent earthquake worsened the situation dramatically, increasing the number of people in need to 6.3 million.

The earthquake not only claimed lives and displaced thousands but also damaged essential infrastructure including schools, homes, irrigation networks, and healthcare facilities. The need for coordinated, multisectoral support is urgent and overwhelming.

Comprehensive Support Package: Relief and Resilience

The ADB aid package is designed to address both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term community resilience. Key components of the package include:

Emergency Relief:

Provision of emergency shelter materials, especially for displaced families

Access to safe water and sanitation services to prevent disease outbreaks

Distribution of essential food supplies

Provision of medical aid, with a focus on maternal and reproductive health services

Psychosocial support and trauma counseling, especially for women and children

Education Support:

Repair of temporary learning centers

Reestablishment of community libraries

Training for local educators to support continued learning in emergency settings

Economic and Social Recovery:

Cash and in-kind transfers to affected households to support income recovery

Rehabilitation of farm roads, drainage, and irrigation systems to restore livelihoods

Upgrading of community water infrastructure

Training programs focused on climate adaptation, agriculture, and disaster risk management

This integrated, participatory “build-back-better” approach will help strengthen community resilience to future disasters and promote inclusive recovery.

Strategic Partnerships for Delivery and Oversight

Recognizing the need for fast, transparent, and effective aid delivery, ADB will partner with key UN agencies for implementation:

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

World Food Programme (WFP)

These agencies will coordinate with local partners to conduct rapid needs assessments, distribute aid, and oversee reconstruction in line with ADB’s strategic goals.

ADB’s extensive prior experience in agriculture, education, nutrition, and social protection in Myanmar will guide implementation, ensuring that the aid reaches those most in need and that the delivery model is informed by lessons learned from past operations.

ADB’s Broader Role in Asia-Pacific Humanitarian Support

Founded in 1966, the Asian Development Bank is a leading multilateral institution dedicated to inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development across Asia and the Pacific. With 69 member countries—50 from the region—ADB works with governments, NGOs, and private sector partners to solve complex development challenges using a mix of innovative financing, technical expertise, and strategic partnerships.

The current crisis in Myanmar is a reminder of the growing impact of natural disasters, conflict, and economic instability across the region. ADB’s response demonstrates how financial institutions can play a central role in humanitarian recovery, while also investing in long-term development and resilience.

Looking Ahead: A Lifeline for Myanmar’s Recovery

The $100 million package marks ADB’s largest single grant to Myanmar and sets a precedent for comprehensive, adaptive humanitarian finance. As the people of Myanmar work to rebuild their lives amid compounding crises, ADB’s support will help restore dignity, protect livelihoods, and create opportunities for recovery.