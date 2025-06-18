Revolutionizing Ride Quality: Uttar Pradesh's Swiss Tech Transformation

In a bid to enhance the ride quality on expressways, the Uttar Pradesh government will implement advanced Swiss technology, previously proven successful on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Following exhaustive testing by ETH Zurich, AI-based systems will be integrated into the Ganga, Bundelkhand, Agra-Lucknow, and Purvanchal expressways, as announced by the state on Wednesday.

This strategic initiative, driven by UPEIDA, employs highly precise sensors for ride quality assessment, committing to superior road infrastructure across Uttar Pradesh, setting a new benchmark for expressway safety and comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)