Revolutionizing Ride Quality: Uttar Pradesh's Swiss Tech Transformation

Uttar Pradesh is adopting Swiss technology to enhance ride quality on its expressways. Advanced AI systems tested on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will extend to the Ganga, Bundelkhand, Agra-Lucknow, and Purvanchal expressways. The initiative, led by UPEIDA, aims for world-class road infrastructure improvements throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to enhance the ride quality on expressways, the Uttar Pradesh government will implement advanced Swiss technology, previously proven successful on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

Following exhaustive testing by ETH Zurich, AI-based systems will be integrated into the Ganga, Bundelkhand, Agra-Lucknow, and Purvanchal expressways, as announced by the state on Wednesday.

This strategic initiative, driven by UPEIDA, employs highly precise sensors for ride quality assessment, committing to superior road infrastructure across Uttar Pradesh, setting a new benchmark for expressway safety and comfort.

