Tragic Consequences of a Cooperative Society's Failure

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a farmer tragically took his life after a cooperative society failed to return his fixed deposit, meant for his children's education. Despite repeated pleas, Suresh Jadhav could not recover his investment, leading to a heartbreaking conclusion. The police have initiated an investigation against the society’s former chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old farmer in Maharashtra's Beed district died by suicide over the failure of a cooperative society to return his fixed deposit, according to police reports.

The farmer, Suresh Jadhav, sold family land to secure his children's educational future but faced unresponsive actions from the Chhatrapati Multistate Co-operative Society.

Police charged the society's former chairman with abetment to suicide, as Suresh's daughter, Sakshi, recounted their tragic losses—financial and paternal—due to unreturned funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

