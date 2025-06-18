Airlines Grounded: Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Travel

In a significant disruption to global air travel, major airlines worldwide are suspending flights to numerous Middle East destinations. The decision follows Israeli military strikes on Iran, causing heightened security concerns.

Airlines such as Aegean, airBaltic, and Aeroflot have announced cancellations, affecting routes to cities like Tel Aviv, Tehran, and Beirut. Many carriers, including Air France, Lufthansa, and Emirates, cited safety as the primary reason for suspending operations.

This wave of flight cancellations underscores the impact of regional tensions on international travel, with airlines revising schedules to ensure passenger safety. As the situation unfolds, travelers face uncertainty regarding future flights to affected areas.

