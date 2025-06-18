Left Menu

India Set to Soar: Reliance-Dassault Pact to Manufacture Falcon Jets Locally

In a landmark move, Reliance Aerostructure Limited and Dassault Aviation have partnered to manufacture Falcon 2000 LXS jets in India. This collaboration marks the first time Dassault will produce these jets outside France, underscoring India's growing prominence in the global aerospace manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:02 IST
Anil D Ambani, Founder Chairman, Reliance Group with Eric Trappier, Chairman of Dassault Aviation (Photo/Official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic agreement, Reliance Aerostructure Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, and French aviation giant Dassault Aviation have announced that Falcon 2000 LXS Business Executive Jets will be manufactured in India. This partnership marks the first instance of Dassault producing these aircraft outside of France, signaling India's enhanced role in the global aviation manufacturing industry.

According to a press release from Dassault Aviation, this development propels India into an exclusive group of nations producing next-generation business jets, joining the ranks of the United States, France, Canada, and Brazil. The Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) in Nagpur will become the first Center of Excellence outside France for the Falcon series, including the Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X programs.

The statement further noted the substantial strides this agreement represents in Dassault Aviation's commitment to 'Make in India' and the growth of India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities. With the first 'Made in India' Falcon 2000 expected by 2028, this initiative will establish India as a strategic hub for high-end business jet manufacturing, catering to both domestic and international markets.

