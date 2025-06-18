Canon Appoints Deepali Arora as HR Director to Drive Growth Across Africa

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), a key regional arm of global imaging giant Canon Inc., has announced the appointment of Deepali Arora as its new Human Resources Director, effective immediately. This strategic leadership move underscores Canon’s continued commitment to nurturing talent, strengthening regional leadership, and creating people-focused workplaces across its six African offices.

With headquarters in Dubai and operational hubs in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, and Algeria, Canon is accelerating its mission to build robust local teams and future-ready capabilities in Africa’s evolving technology and print solutions sector.

A Visionary People Leader with Deep Regional Expertise

Deepali Arora brings nearly two decades of HR leadership experience to the role, having held senior roles across industries such as retail, FMCG, real estate, and consumer electronics. Prior to this appointment, she served as Senior Regional HR Manager at Canon Central and North Africa, where she gained a nuanced understanding of Canon’s regional operations and played an integral part in talent acquisition and team-building efforts across Africa.

Among her hallmark contributions is the creation and successful implementation of “Canon Clubs,” an innovative initiative designed to foster capability development and a culture of collaboration and innovation across Canon’s African offices. This initiative has gained acclaim for its focus on inclusivity, knowledge-sharing, and aligning employee engagement with business strategy.

Driving Canon’s People-Centric Strategy in Africa

Speaking on the appointment, Somesh Adukia, Managing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Deepali to our management team as she steps into this key leadership role. Her track record speaks volumes about her passion and capability to drive change. Her appointment marks an important milestone in Canon’s journey to build a strong, empowered, and growth-oriented workforce across Africa. We look forward to her leadership in shaping a resilient HR framework that champions both innovation and inclusion.”

As Human Resources Director, Deepali Arora will be responsible for overseeing HR strategy and operations across Canon’s Africa offices, leading efforts to attract, retain, and develop top local talent while also building leadership pipelines to sustain Canon’s long-term growth ambitions in the region.

Deepali Arora: “Africa Holds Enormous Talent Potential”

In her remarks, Deepali expressed enthusiasm about taking on a role that aligns closely with her values and Canon’s transformative agenda for Africa.

“I am honored to lead HR for a company like Canon that believes deeply in creating an inclusive, empowering, and purpose-driven workplace,” she said. “Our people are our greatest asset, and through programs like Canon Clubs and the Career Development Programme for High-Potential Talent, we are committed to elevating employee voices, accelerating capability building, and embedding diversity and belonging at every level.”

She added that her vision includes advancing Canon’s employer value proposition, deepening employee engagement, and aligning talent management with the company's sustainability, innovation, and localization goals.

Supporting Africa’s Digital Transformation Through Talent

Canon’s broader strategy in Africa focuses on more than just business growth; it is also about empowering communities, nurturing innovation, and investing in human capital. With an expanding footprint and strong partnerships across sectors such as education, healthcare, government, and small businesses, Canon continues to integrate local workforce development into its operational philosophy.

Under Deepali’s leadership, the HR function is set to play a pivotal role in supporting Canon’s regional expansion, digital transformation, and inclusive leadership initiatives, particularly in a continent where youth, innovation, and entrepreneurship are defining the future of work.

With her strong background in organizational development, HR business partnering, change management, and employee engagement, Deepali is well-positioned to steer Canon’s people agenda into a new era—one that combines corporate purpose with tangible community impact.