India's Energy Surge: No Crude Shortage Amid Global Tensions

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed there will be no crude oil shortage and predicted stable fuel prices for India despite global tensions. Highlighting India's disciplined pricing and exploration efforts, he discussed the country's untapped potential in sedimentary basins and recent promising finds in the Andamans and other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:30 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell fears amid escalating global tensions, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, assured on Wednesday that India will face no crude oil shortage. He predicted continuous stability in fuel prices, even as the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict threatens to impact global markets. Puri emphasized that past price reductions in November 2021, May 2022, and March 2024 showcased India's disciplined pricing approach, countering global trends of soaring commodity prices, which significantly influence India's trade deficit outlook.

Puri highlighted India's proactive strategy to amplify its fossil fuel production, specifically turning the spotlight on new exploration in the Andaman region. Speaking to ANI, the minister detailed the government's continuous efforts in exploration and production, predicting that promising developments could mark India's 'Guyana moment'. Recognizing the vast, untapped potential of India's sedimentary basins, Puri revealed governmental decisions to open previously restricted areas for exploration, a move which has already garnered considerable interest from industry stakeholders.

The minister also mentioned the potential within India's sedimentary basin to harness around 42 billion tonnes of oil and gas equivalent. Recent excavations in regions like Suryamani and Neelmani have further bolstered optimism, uncovering significant reserves of oil and gas. By opening one million square kilometers of previously no-go zones, the government anticipates a substantial increase in bidding interest, paving the way for enhanced energy self-reliance and economic growth.

