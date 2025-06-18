Left Menu

Railway Bomb Blast Derails Jaffar Express, Sparks Investigation

A bomb explosion near a railway track in Sindh, Pakistan derailed six carriages of the Jaffar Express. No casualties were reported, but trains were temporarily suspended. Authorities are investigating, and no group has claimed responsibility yet. This marks the second attack on the Jaffar Express in four months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:23 IST
Railway Bomb Blast Derails Jaffar Express, Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A bomb explosion near a railway track has caused the derailment of six carriages of the Jaffar Express in Sindh province, Pakistan, according to local reports from Wednesday.

The train, traveling from Peshawar to Quetta, reported no casualties, although the incident has prompted authorities to suspend operations temporarily across the rail route.

The blast, which occurred near a cattle market in Jacobabad, also damaged six feet of railway track. Police forces have since secured the area as investigations begin, although no group has claimed responsibility yet.

This is the second attack on the Jaffar Express within four months. The train was previously targeted in March in Balochistan by BLA militants, resulting in casualties and damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025