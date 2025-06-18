Railway Bomb Blast Derails Jaffar Express, Sparks Investigation

A bomb explosion near a railway track has caused the derailment of six carriages of the Jaffar Express in Sindh province, Pakistan, according to local reports from Wednesday.

The train, traveling from Peshawar to Quetta, reported no casualties, although the incident has prompted authorities to suspend operations temporarily across the rail route.

The blast, which occurred near a cattle market in Jacobabad, also damaged six feet of railway track. Police forces have since secured the area as investigations begin, although no group has claimed responsibility yet.

This is the second attack on the Jaffar Express within four months. The train was previously targeted in March in Balochistan by BLA militants, resulting in casualties and damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)