Tragic Bomb Explosion in Dhaka's Mogbazar Area

A tragic incident occurred in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where one individual was killed in a crude bomb explosion. The event took place near the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command. The explosive was allegedly thrown from a flyover by unidentified persons, resulting in the individual's immediate death.

Updated: 24-12-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:03 IST
An explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh, led to the tragic death of one person. The incident unfolded near the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command, a location in the Mogbazar Mor area.

According to police reports, unidentified individuals threw a crude bomb from a nearby flyover. The explosive immediately struck and killed the victim, in what appears to be a deliberate attack. Inspector Md Mohiuddin of Hatirjheel Police Station provided details to The Daily Star newspaper.

This shocking occurrence has raised concerns about safety in the capital city. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

