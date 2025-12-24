Tragic Bomb Explosion in Dhaka's Mogbazar Area

An explosion in Dhaka, Bangladesh, led to the tragic death of one person. The incident unfolded near the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command, a location in the Mogbazar Mor area.

According to police reports, unidentified individuals threw a crude bomb from a nearby flyover. The explosive immediately struck and killed the victim, in what appears to be a deliberate attack. Inspector Md Mohiuddin of Hatirjheel Police Station provided details to The Daily Star newspaper.

This shocking occurrence has raised concerns about safety in the capital city. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)