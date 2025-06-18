France Seeks Enhanced Surveillance with Global Eye Purchase
France plans to acquire four Global Eye military aircraft from Swedish defence company Saab, boosting their surveillance capabilities and strengthening defence ties with Sweden. Announced at the Paris Air Show, this move signifies enhanced cooperation between the two NATO allies, though contract specifics remain undisclosed.
France announced its plans this Wednesday to purchase four Global Eye military aircraft, according to Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson on social media platform X.
The Global Eye, a versatile surveillance aircraft developed by Swedish company Saab, represents a significant asset for France. This acquisition aims to enhance interoperability between the two countries and provide mutual benefits. The announcement was made following the Paris Air Show.
Details regarding the contract's timing and financial specifics were not disclosed. Additionally, NATO allies Sweden and France signed a defence cooperation road map, signifying a commitment to further collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
