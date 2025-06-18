France Seeks Enhanced Surveillance with Global Eye Purchase

France announced its plans this Wednesday to purchase four Global Eye military aircraft, according to Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson on social media platform X.

The Global Eye, a versatile surveillance aircraft developed by Swedish company Saab, represents a significant asset for France. This acquisition aims to enhance interoperability between the two countries and provide mutual benefits. The announcement was made following the Paris Air Show.

Details regarding the contract's timing and financial specifics were not disclosed. Additionally, NATO allies Sweden and France signed a defence cooperation road map, signifying a commitment to further collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)