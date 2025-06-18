Left Menu

Mars' Mega-Merger Faces EU Antitrust Scrutiny

Mars' $36 billion acquisition of Pringles maker Kellanova is under EU antitrust scrutiny. The investigation may require divestments to mitigate competition issues. Mars is unlikely to propose solutions during the initial review. The merger consolidates brands like M&Ms, Snickers, and Pringles amid inflation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:06 IST
Mars' Mega-Merger Faces EU Antitrust Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mars' ambitious $36 billion bid to acquire Pringles maker Kellanova has encountered significant hurdles, as the European Union's antitrust regulators prepare to launch a full-scale investigation into the merger. Sources familiar with the situation suggest that Mars may need to divest certain assets to alleviate competition concerns.

The European Commission, which serves as the 27-member bloc's antitrust authority, fears that Mars' substantial market share in certain regions and strong brand portfolio could impede competition. However, insiders doubt Mars will present remedies during the preliminary review, set to conclude on June 25.

Following the announcement, Kellanova's stock dipped by 1.1%, reaching a 10-month low. This merger, bringing together well-known names such as M&Ms, Snickers, Pringles, and Pop-Tarts, represents one of the largest deals in an industry striving to scale amid consumer spending shifts and inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025