Abram Food Ltd Aims for Growth: Launches Rs. 13.99 Crore IPO

In a strategic move to bolster its operations, New Delhi-based Abram Food Limited has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) valued at Rs. 13.99 crore. The company, involved in the manufacturing and trading of products like Chana Dal, Chakki Atta, Besan, and edible oils, is set to open its SME public issue from June 24 to June 26, 2025, on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 14.28 lakh equity shares priced at Rs. 98 each, with a face value of Rs. 10 per share. Abram Food aims to allocate Rs. 3.85 crore towards capital expenditure for new machinery, Rs. 6.70 crore for working capital, and the balance for general corporate purposes, indicating a robust growth strategy. A minimum lot size of 1,200 shares has been set, with retail investors required to invest at least Rs. 1,17,600, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) must purchase two lots at a minimum of Rs. 2,35,200.

Abram Food Limited saw a massive 78% increase in total revenue to Rs. 64.09 crore for FY 2024-25, with net profits soaring by 220% to Rs. 3.26 crore. With a commendable ROE of 38.62% and ROCE of 56.02%, the company anticipates further financial growth by utilizing IPO funds to elevate its production capacity and broaden market reach under various brand names, including Kherliwala and Rajasthan Royal.

