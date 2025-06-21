Left Menu

Kretto Syscon Ltd Board to Decide on Bonus Shares or Dividend

Kretto Syscon Ltd's board will meet to consider a potential bonus share issue or a dividend for the 2024-25 financial year. They are also involved in a joint venture to develop affordable housing in Ahmedabad. The final decision depends on available reserves and necessary approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:09 IST
Kretto Syscon Ltd Board to Decide on Bonus Shares or Dividend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kretto Syscon Ltd's board will convene on July 15 to weigh the possibility of recommending either a bonus issue of shares or issuing dividend payments for the 2024-25 fiscal year, as indicated in a recent exchange filing.

The options on the table include a potential final dividend of up to 100 percent or a bonus share issuance. Decisions will depend on available distributable reserves and the requisite statutory and shareholder approvals, according to the filing.

In a strategic move, Kretto Syscon has also entered into a joint venture with B-Devasya Designs & Buildcon to develop affordable residential and commercial real estate in West Ahmedabad. The project, estimated at Rs 25 crore with projected revenues of Rs 48 crore, targets salaried employees, nuclear families, and PMAY eligible buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025