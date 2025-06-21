Left Menu

Telangana Celebrates West Bengal Foundation Day, Promoting 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurates West Bengal Foundation Day in Hyderabad, celebrating Indian unity in diversity. The event, featuring cultural performances and esteemed guests, emphasizes the strong ties and contributions of the Bengali community in Telangana, enhancing national integration through the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:12 IST
Raj Bhavan Telangana organizes West Bengal Foundation Day : Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma felicitates Bengali Pride in Hyderabad: Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee. Image Credit: ANI
In a celebration of cultural unity, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the West Bengal Foundation Day at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad, on June 20, 2025. The event marked the significance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' a national initiative fostered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote unity across India's diverse states.

Governor Varma lauded West Bengal's rich cultural legacy and its contributions to India's intellectual and spiritual landscape, highlighting the historical ties between Bengal and Telangana. The event also featured Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a prominent social entrepreneur, who emphasized the significant role of Hyderabad's Bengali community in the state's development, particularly in IT and industry sectors.

The celebration featured traditional Bengali music, dance, and cuisines, attended by dignitaries including Justice Sujoy Paul, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharjee, and Principal Secretary M. Dana Kishore. The event underscored the collaborative spirit encouraged by 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' aiming to strengthen emotional bonds and promote integration across linguistic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

