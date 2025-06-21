Germany's Tehran Embassy Relocates Staff Amid Rising Tensions
Germany has temporarily moved its embassy staff from Tehran due to a perceived threat. The embassy remains operational for contact by phone and advises Germans in Iran on potential land exit strategies.
Germany has taken a precautionary step by temporarily relocating its embassy staff in Tehran. This move comes amid growing concerns about the current threat situation, according to a statement from the foreign ministry on Saturday.
Despite the relocation, the German embassy in Tehran remains operational and continues to serve its citizens. Germans still residing in Iran can reach the embassy via phone for support and guidance.
The embassy is actively advising Germans on possible options for exiting the country by land, ensuring their safety amidst heightened tensions. The situation remains dynamic, with officials monitoring developments closely.
