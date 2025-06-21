Tragedy in the Skies: Fatal Hot-Air Balloon Crash Rocks Brazil
A hot-air balloon crash in Brazil's Santa Catarina state resulted in eight fatalities. The balloon, carrying 21 passengers, caught fire and crashed, sending 13 survivors to local hospitals. Brazilian President Lula expressed solidarity with victims' families, offering federal assistance to state and local forces.
A devastating incident occurred in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina when a hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers caught fire and crashed early Saturday morning, resulting in eight fatalities.
The tragic event took place in Praia Grande, a city renowned for its hot-air balloon tourism, with state reports indicating peak season departures of 25 to 30 balloons daily. State fire department reports confirm that 13 survivors were transported to hospitals, with no lives reportedly at risk.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences and solidarity on social media, emphasizing the federal government's readiness to assist state and local responders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
