Emergency Era: A Mixed Bag of Discipline and Challenges for Railway Employees

In the shadow of India's Emergency 50 years ago, veteran railway employees reflect on a time of both commendation and difficulty. While trains adhered to stricter schedules, employees faced extended work hours without grievance platforms.

Trade union leader Shiv Gopal Mishra highlights the era's stringent accountability measures, where senior officers were primarily responsible for train punctuality, shaping a culture of timeliness in the railways.

Veteran workers recall a low period of corruption, with equal treatment across ranks regarding work hours, despite a lack of negotiation power with the government regarding demanding shifts.

