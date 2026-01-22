Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Vows to Oust DMK Amid Allegations of Corruption

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized the ruling DMK government for alleged corruption and nepotism in Tamil Nadu. After meeting with key NDA allies, he expressed confidence in the alliance's prospects to win the upcoming elections, emphasizing good governance and development for Tamil Nadu under NDA leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:58 IST
Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, launched a scathing critique against the ruling DMK government, accusing it of nepotism and corruption. Goyal's allegations came after he met with Tamil Maanila Congress leader GK Vasan and senior NDA ally AC Shanmugam in Chennai as part of a strategy meeting.

Goyal highlighted his longstanding friendship with Vasan, praising his dedication to Tamil Nadu's development in the Rajya Sabha. He also commended Shanmugam as a steadfast NDA ally, asserting that their alliance will ensure good governance in Tamil Nadu, driven by inclusive development and prosperity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Reiterating his confidence in securing a decisive mandate, Goyal echoed the public's alleged dissatisfaction with the DMK's governance. He underscored that the NDA, under the guidance of leaders like Edappadi K Palaniswami, is poised to lead Tamil Nadu towards corruption-free governance. This comes as PM Modi prepares to address an NDA rally, further solidifying their electoral campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

