Left Menu

Opposition Demands Leadership Change in Madhya Pradesh Amid Corruption Allegations

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, citing extensive corruption in the state administration. They have written to Prime Minister Modi, demanding an independent investigation. Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar criticized the current governance model as being deeply corrupt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:00 IST
Opposition Demands Leadership Change in Madhya Pradesh Amid Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has intensified its calls for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to step down, accusing his administration of fostering a culture of corruption. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Congress president Jitu Patwari highlighted the ongoing issues, sharing the document with media outlets on Thursday.

Patwari stated that Chief Minister Yadav should resign immediately, emphasizing a collapse in administrative integrity and a loss of control over the state's governing system. He pointed to widespread corruption, financial misconduct, and power abuse within the administration. The Congress is pushing for an independent and unbiased investigation, possibly by a central agency or another independent entity, to uncover corruption at the district administration level across the state.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar took to social media platform X to question the ability of the state to deliver justice, as top officials appear compromised by self-serving 'transactions'. Singhar criticized the administration's approach as an entrenched system of corruption rather than effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

U.S. Investors Demand Action on South Korea's Coupang Controversy

 Global
2
Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

Courtroom Clash: Trump's White House Ballroom Faces Legal Challenges

 Global
3
Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

Precision and Progression: India's Role in Cardiac Care Innovation

 Global
4
Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

Unexpected Alliances: BJP, AIMIM, and Congress Unite in Achalpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026