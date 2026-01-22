Opposition Demands Leadership Change in Madhya Pradesh Amid Corruption Allegations

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has intensified its calls for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to step down, accusing his administration of fostering a culture of corruption. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Congress president Jitu Patwari highlighted the ongoing issues, sharing the document with media outlets on Thursday.

Patwari stated that Chief Minister Yadav should resign immediately, emphasizing a collapse in administrative integrity and a loss of control over the state's governing system. He pointed to widespread corruption, financial misconduct, and power abuse within the administration. The Congress is pushing for an independent and unbiased investigation, possibly by a central agency or another independent entity, to uncover corruption at the district administration level across the state.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar took to social media platform X to question the ability of the state to deliver justice, as top officials appear compromised by self-serving 'transactions'. Singhar criticized the administration's approach as an entrenched system of corruption rather than effective governance.

