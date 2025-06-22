Tensions in the Skies: Rising Risks for Airline Operators Amidst Middle East Strikes

An organization dedicated to monitoring flight risks has issued a warning: U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are heightening risks for American operators. On Sunday, airlines continued to navigate around large parts of the Middle East, nervous about potential missile exchanges.

Amid the unrest, Israel reopened its airspace for a brief six-hour window on Sunday, allowing stranded individuals abroad to return home after conflict with Iran reignited on June 13. Still, the likelihood of increased risks for U.S. operators remains a concern.

Safe Airspace, run by OPSGROUP, along with flight tracking website FlightRadar24, emphasized that despite no direct threats to civil aviation, the situation further complicates air travel in the region, leading to costly reroutes around Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

