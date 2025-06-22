Left Menu

India Emerges as New IT Hub for Russian Firms: Opportunities Blossom in Global Tech Collaboration

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights growing interest from Russian companies in establishing IT bases in India. Participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Vaishnaw emphasized mutual strengths in cybersecurity and AI, heralding new opportunities for collaboration and innovation between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:08 IST
India Emerges as New IT Hub for Russian Firms: Opportunities Blossom in Global Tech Collaboration
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that several Russian companies are keen to establish their IT teams in India, a move that could potentially strengthen collaboration between the two nations in technology sectors.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Vaishnaw highlighted significant opportunities for both countries to leverage their expertise. Russia brings strength in cybersecurity, while India excels in AI and IT systems. Such partnerships could yield mutually beneficial outcomes, as reported by TASS.

The forum, held from June 18-21, revolved around the theme 'Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World.' The event featured various discussions, including the SME Forum and Creative Industries Forum, and was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with TASS as an information partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025