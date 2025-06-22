Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that several Russian companies are keen to establish their IT teams in India, a move that could potentially strengthen collaboration between the two nations in technology sectors.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Vaishnaw highlighted significant opportunities for both countries to leverage their expertise. Russia brings strength in cybersecurity, while India excels in AI and IT systems. Such partnerships could yield mutually beneficial outcomes, as reported by TASS.

The forum, held from June 18-21, revolved around the theme 'Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World.' The event featured various discussions, including the SME Forum and Creative Industries Forum, and was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with TASS as an information partner.

