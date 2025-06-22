Tynor Orthotics Unveils Rs 300-Crore Ortech Textiles Unit in Mohali

In Mohali, Punjab Minister for Industries Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurated a new Rs 300-crore textile manufacturing unit belonging to Tynor Orthotics. Named Ortech Textiles, the facility spans six acres and aims to meet all raw material requirements for the orthopaedic aids manufacturer.

During the inauguration, key figures including MLA Kulwant Singh, Dr P J Singh, MD, and A J Singh, Executive Director of Tynor Orthotics, highlighted the plant's significance. Sond praised the company's stride towards self-reliance in raw materials, reducing dependency on imports, especially from China.

Tynor plans to double its workforce from 2,500 to 5,000, with 1,000 jobs generated by Ortech Textiles alone. This expansion aligns with Punjab's recent industry reforms, including the Invest Punjab fast-track portal, slashing approval times to 45 days.

