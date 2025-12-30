Postal Department Reforms: Transforming International Mail Services by 2026
The Postal Department will discontinue certain international mail services by January 2026 to tackle issues like no tracking and customs challenges. Alternatives like International Tracked Packet Service are suggested. This move aligns with global standards, aiming for improved reliability, security, and customer experience.
The Postal Department announced a significant overhaul of its international mail services, set to take effect from January 1, 2026. Key services like the Registered Small Packet and Surface Letter Mail will be discontinued, aligning with global standards to enhance reliability and security.
This measure addresses prevalent challenges, including limited tracking, increased customs scrutiny, and declining acceptance by foreign postal administrations. Customers are encouraged to adopt alternative options like the International Tracked Packet Service, ensuring better tracking and adherence to security norms.
The reforms are part of a strategic initiative to modernize postal services, promising enhanced customer experience, improved service quality, and compliance with evolving global e-commerce standards while supporting exporters, MSMEs, and e-commerce sellers.
