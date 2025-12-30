Odisha's Employment Surge: A Promise of 1.5 Lakh Jobs

In a significant employment push, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has claimed that his administration has facilitated jobs for 39,459 people over the past 18 months. This comes as part of his commitment to filling 1.5 lakh vacancies within the tenure of his government.

During a recent ceremony, Majhi handed out appointment letters to 1,543 individuals across 11 departments. He emphasized that a cumulative total of 65,000 people are expected to gain government employment by June 2026, marking two years of BJP rule in the state.

The Chief Minister urged the newly appointed to focus on public duty with transparency and swiftness, steering clear of corruption, and to aspire towards meaningful changes at the grassroots level by serving the populace with empathy.

