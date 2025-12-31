Political Showdown: Punjab's Clash Over Employment Guarantee Act

In a contentious session, the Punjab Assembly, led by the AAP government, passed a resolution opposing the VB-G RAM G Act. The act, seen as a replacement for MGNREGA, faces accusations of undermining employment for Dalits and laborers, sparking political outrage.

BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma criticized the resolution as misleading and accused the AAP government of failing to provide adequate employment under MGNREGA. The Congress also criticized the state's frequent special sessions, arguing they lack legislative substance.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other officials asserted the new act burdens states financially, contradicting the center's employment days increase. The debate underscores wider political divisions around employment guarantee policies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)