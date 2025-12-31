Left Menu

Political Showdown: Punjab's Clash Over Employment Guarantee Act

The AAP government in Punjab has challenged the BJP-led Center by opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, claiming it undermines MGNREGA and the livelihood of Dalits and laborers. The resolution has drawn criticism from BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma and Congress, highlighting tensions over employment policies and legislative sessions.

Political Showdown: Punjab's Clash Over Employment Guarantee Act
  • India

In a contentious session, the Punjab Assembly, led by the AAP government, passed a resolution opposing the VB-G RAM G Act. The act, seen as a replacement for MGNREGA, faces accusations of undermining employment for Dalits and laborers, sparking political outrage.

BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma criticized the resolution as misleading and accused the AAP government of failing to provide adequate employment under MGNREGA. The Congress also criticized the state's frequent special sessions, arguing they lack legislative substance.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other officials asserted the new act burdens states financially, contradicting the center's employment days increase. The debate underscores wider political divisions around employment guarantee policies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

