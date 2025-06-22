Left Menu

Air India's Temporary Flight Reductions: A Strategic Move

Air India is temporarily reducing flights on the Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata routes until July 15, 2025, to enhance operational stability. The reduction includes suspending three routes. Despite cuts, the airline continues to operate 600 daily flights, ensuring passenger convenience during ongoing safety checks of its aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:47 IST
Air India's Temporary Flight Reductions: A Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its flights on the routes between Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata starting Sunday. This move is effective until at least July 15, 2025, and aims to bolster the airline's network-wide operational stability, minimizing last-minute passenger inconvenience.

Following strategic adjustments, the frequency of flights between Delhi and Kolkata will decrease from 70 to 63 weekly, while the Mumbai-Kolkata route will drop from 42 to 30 weekly flights. These changes are part of a broader plan, which includes the suspension of three specific routes and a marginal reduction in its overall narrowbody network.

Despite these adjustments, Air India assures that it will continue to operate approximately 600 daily flights across 120 domestic and short-haul international routes. The airline has also pledged to accommodate affected passengers by offering alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds. This comes after the recent disruption in international flights following safety checks initiated due to an incident involving a Boeing 787-8 plane. The airline remains committed to restoring its full schedule, prioritizing passenger safety at all times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025