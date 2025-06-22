Air India's Temporary Flight Reductions: A Strategic Move

Air India has announced a temporary reduction in its flights on the routes between Delhi-Kolkata and Mumbai-Kolkata starting Sunday. This move is effective until at least July 15, 2025, and aims to bolster the airline's network-wide operational stability, minimizing last-minute passenger inconvenience.

Following strategic adjustments, the frequency of flights between Delhi and Kolkata will decrease from 70 to 63 weekly, while the Mumbai-Kolkata route will drop from 42 to 30 weekly flights. These changes are part of a broader plan, which includes the suspension of three specific routes and a marginal reduction in its overall narrowbody network.

Despite these adjustments, Air India assures that it will continue to operate approximately 600 daily flights across 120 domestic and short-haul international routes. The airline has also pledged to accommodate affected passengers by offering alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds. This comes after the recent disruption in international flights following safety checks initiated due to an incident involving a Boeing 787-8 plane. The airline remains committed to restoring its full schedule, prioritizing passenger safety at all times.

(With inputs from agencies.)