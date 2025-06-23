Left Menu

British Nationals Safely Depart Israel Amid Rising Tensions

A Royal Air Force flight evacuated 63 British nationals and their dependents from Israel amidst escalating conflict. Foreign Minister David Lammy confirmed the flight's departure. Following the Iran-Israel tensions, around 4,000 British citizens registered their presence, with 15%-25% preferring to leave.

23-06-2025
Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, a Royal Air Force flight has successfully evacuated 63 British nationals and their dependents from Israel. The flight departed Tel Aviv on Monday afternoon as confirmed in a statement by Foreign Minister David Lammy.

The move comes in response to the recent outbreak of conflict between Iran and Israel. In light of the situation, British authorities had appealed to their citizens in the region to officially register their presence.

According to Foreign Minister Lammy, about 4,000 British citizens responded to the call, among whom 15%-25% expressed a preference to return to the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

