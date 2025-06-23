Left Menu

ASEAN Deal Stalemate: India's Quest for Equitable Trade

Asean countries are hindering the progress of discussions on revising the 2009 free trade agreement with India. The deal, crucial for India's trade balance, has seen slow negotiations. India seeks to rectify trade disparities, but ASEAN is resistant, prompting Indian industry dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST
ASEAN Deal Stalemate: India's Quest for Equitable Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Asean nations continue to stonewall efforts to renegotiate a key free trade agreement with India, according to a government official. The decades-old deal, crucial for balancing trade asymmetries, has prompted nine rounds of stagnant talks, resulting in mounting frustration from Indian industry leaders.

Since its inception in 2009, the agreement has led to a significant trade imbalance, with India's exports to ASEAN stagnating and imports skyrocketing. India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticized the arrangement, arguing that it inadvertently benefits Chinese goods entering India via ASEAN members.

As negotiations drag, India's demands for increased tariff line accessibility and balanced trade remain unmet. This issue highlights the region's complex trade dynamics and the challenges of revising older agreements to reflect current economic realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025