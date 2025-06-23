Modernizing India's Agricultural Future: New Grain Silo Inaugurated
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a new 50,000-tonne grain silo warehouse in Bihar's Khagaria district. Part of FCI's vision, it aims to boost agri-logistics and enhance food security. Joshi highlighted various central schemes supporting farmers, noting significant progress in poverty alleviation under PM Modi's leadership.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a state-of-the-art grain silo warehouse in Bihar's Khagaria district, marking a significant stride in India's agricultural sector. With a massive storage capacity of 50,000 tonnes, the facility aims to bolster food security and reduce post-harvest losses, aligning with the Food Corporation of India's broader objectives.
Joshi emphasized the importance of such infrastructure in modernizing India's agriculture and boosting the agri-logistics ecosystem in the region. He stressed the significant role this initiative plays in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing agricultural infrastructure and doubling farmers' income.
Beyond the silo inauguration, Joshi addressed central schemes like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and PM-KUSUM, designed to promote sustainable farming and energy self-sufficiency among farmers. He noted India's poverty reduction achievements, citing World Bank and IMF reports, crediting PM Modi's dynamic leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
