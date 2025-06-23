Kalpataru Ltd Secures Rs 708 Crore Pre-IPO Boost from Anchor Investors

Kalpataru Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, has successfully raised Rs 708 crore from anchor investors, including significant names like Singapore's GIC and Bain Capital, ahead of its Initial Public Offering set to begin on June 24.

The IPO aims to raise up to Rs 1,590 crore, with the share price band fixed between Rs 387 and Rs 414. The proceeds from this IPO are earmarked for debt repayment and general corporate purposes, as stated in the recent red herring prospectus.

Kalpataru, a major player in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has a substantial portfolio of over 50 million square feet and plans further expansions across major Indian cities. Since its founding in 1969, the company has completed 75 projects, reinforcing its stronghold in the real estate market.

