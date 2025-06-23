AERA Approves Ad-Hoc User Development Fee at Navi Mumbai Airport

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has sanctioned an ad-hoc User Development Fee (UDF) at the soon-to-be operational Navi Mumbai airport, managed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL).

Departing passengers will encounter UDF of Rs 620 for domestic flights and Rs 1,225 for international flights. Meanwhile, those arriving will be charged Rs 270 and Rs 525 for domestic and international flights, respectively. These charges will apply on an interim basis for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

This provisional UDF will remain effective until March 31, 2026, or until the formal determination of the regular tariff structure, whichever comes first. The revenue collected during this interim period will be reconciled during the final tariff determination by AERA.

