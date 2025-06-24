Left Menu

U.S. Embassy Lifts Shelter-in-Place Order After Iranian Strikes

The U.S. embassy in Qatar lifted its shelter-in-place order after Iranian strikes on the Al Udeid Air Base. Initially, American citizens were advised to take shelter. The embassy plans to reopen on Tuesday, signaling an end to immediate threats and a return to normal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 24-06-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:21 IST
U.S. Embassy Lifts Shelter-in-Place Order After Iranian Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The U.S. embassy in Qatar eased tensions by lifting a shelter-in-place order after Iranian forces struck the Al Udeid Air Base, just outside Doha.

American citizens had been advised to take safety measures earlier on Monday as a precautionary response to the strikes.

The embassy has announced plans to reopen its doors on Tuesday, marking a return to business as usual after assessing the security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025