U.S. Embassy Lifts Shelter-in-Place Order After Iranian Strikes

The U.S. embassy in Qatar lifted its shelter-in-place order after Iranian strikes on the Al Udeid Air Base. Initially, American citizens were advised to take shelter. The embassy plans to reopen on Tuesday, signaling an end to immediate threats and a return to normal operations.
The U.S. embassy in Qatar eased tensions by lifting a shelter-in-place order after Iranian forces struck the Al Udeid Air Base, just outside Doha.
American citizens had been advised to take safety measures earlier on Monday as a precautionary response to the strikes.
The embassy has announced plans to reopen its doors on Tuesday, marking a return to business as usual after assessing the security situation.
