Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Leaves Scar of Sorrow

Authorities in Gujarat have confirmed the identification of 259 out of 260 bodies from the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12 shortly after take-off, causing fatalities both on the plane and on the ground. DNA results are awaited for one last victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:18 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Leaves Scar of Sorrow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Gujarat state announced they have identified nearly all victims of the Air India crash tragedy that occurred in Ahmedabad earlier this month. The incident, involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, resulted in the deaths of 240 passengers and 19 people on the ground.

The disaster unfolded on June 12 when the aircraft, en route to London's Gatwick Airport with 242 passengers, lost altitude soon after take-off, crashing into a medical college hostel in a blaze. Despite the massive toll, officials note that one passenger survived the incident.

Efforts to clear the crash site are ongoing, with the final death toll still unconfirmed. Local authorities have handed over the remains of 256 victims to their families, utilizing DNA sample matching and facial identification for the process. Results of one DNA test are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025