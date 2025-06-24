Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Crash Leaves Scar of Sorrow

Authorities in Gujarat state announced they have identified nearly all victims of the Air India crash tragedy that occurred in Ahmedabad earlier this month. The incident, involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, resulted in the deaths of 240 passengers and 19 people on the ground.

The disaster unfolded on June 12 when the aircraft, en route to London's Gatwick Airport with 242 passengers, lost altitude soon after take-off, crashing into a medical college hostel in a blaze. Despite the massive toll, officials note that one passenger survived the incident.

Efforts to clear the crash site are ongoing, with the final death toll still unconfirmed. Local authorities have handed over the remains of 256 victims to their families, utilizing DNA sample matching and facial identification for the process. Results of one DNA test are pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)