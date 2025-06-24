Left Menu

German Business Morale Boosted by Optimistic Future Prospects

German business morale saw an unexpected increase in June, with the Ifo business climate index rising to 88.4. This improvement reflects better future prospects for companies, especially in the manufacturing sector, which experienced significant growth in new orders. However, potential economic challenges loom due to U.S. tariffs.

Updated: 24-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:41 IST
German business confidence has exceeded expectations, as revealed by a survey released on Tuesday, reflecting a notable improvement in future company prospects. According to the Ifo institute, the business climate index rose to 88.4 in June, up from 87.5 in May.

Experts anticipated a more modest increase to 88.2, according to a Reuters poll. 'The German economy is slowly gaining confidence,' stated Ifo president Clemens Fuest, pointing to a positive shift in sentiment.

This development follows a Purchasing Managers' Index survey indicating a return to growth for German business activity in June. Robust growth in the manufacturing sector, marked by the strongest surge in new orders in over three years, has been a key driver. Nonetheless, Germany faces challenges ahead, with potential economic slowdowns forecasted for 2025 due to U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

