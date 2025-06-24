German Business Morale Boosted by Optimistic Future Prospects

German business confidence has exceeded expectations, as revealed by a survey released on Tuesday, reflecting a notable improvement in future company prospects. According to the Ifo institute, the business climate index rose to 88.4 in June, up from 87.5 in May.

Experts anticipated a more modest increase to 88.2, according to a Reuters poll. 'The German economy is slowly gaining confidence,' stated Ifo president Clemens Fuest, pointing to a positive shift in sentiment.

This development follows a Purchasing Managers' Index survey indicating a return to growth for German business activity in June. Robust growth in the manufacturing sector, marked by the strongest surge in new orders in over three years, has been a key driver. Nonetheless, Germany faces challenges ahead, with potential economic slowdowns forecasted for 2025 due to U.S. tariffs.

