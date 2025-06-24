Tata Motors Navigates Rare Earth Supply Challenges

Tata Motors is actively seeking alternative sources for rare earth magnets in response to export restrictions imposed by China. Despite the limitations, the Indian carmaker remains confident and has not yet seen any need to initiate emergency measures to combat the supply issue.

At a recent event in Mumbai, CFO PB Balaji assured stakeholders by stating, 'Currently, I think there's no panic because we believe the supplies are coming through. There's no production curtailment. Nothing is being planned at this point in time.'

The company's strategic planning reflects its proactive approach to potential supply chain disruptions, ensuring production continuity without resorting to panic-driven decisions.

