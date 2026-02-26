OPEC+: Navigating Geopolitical Storms and Production Challenges

OPEC+ is poised for a critical meeting on Sunday, where it will determine its next move in oil production amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Despite signs of a loosening physical oil market, the group maintains its confidence in balancing supply and demand through 2026.

Geopolitical pressures have masked underlying market weaknesses, with Brent crude prices climbing to heights not seen since August due to increasing tensions globally. Around one-third of OPEC+ production faces sanctions or is under U.S. control, further complicating the market scenario.

Amid this complex backdrop, OPEC+ may pursue a modest increase in output to signal market confidence while navigating the challenges of geopolitical instability and fluctuating demand projections.

