Left Menu

India Accelerates EV Ambitions with New Foreign Investment Scheme

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy revealed Tesla's interest in selling its vehicles in India, highlighting the country's push to attract global EV manufacturers. A new scheme by the Ministry of Heavy Industries aims to establish India as a key manufacturing hub, offering reduced import duties and requiring significant investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:11 IST
India Accelerates EV Ambitions with New Foreign Investment Scheme
Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy clarified that Tesla's interests in India currently extend only to setting up a showroom, quelling rumors of a manufacturing unit. The comment came during the unveiling of a portal designed to welcome international electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers eager to enter the Indian market.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, is part of a strategic move to attract global investments, boosting India's image as a leading destination for EV manufacturing. This scheme underpins the nation's 'Make in India' initiative by providing opportunities not only for economic growth but also for job creation within the burgeoning EV sector.

Under the scheme, applicants are permitted to import Completely Built-in Units (CBUs) of electric vehicles valued at a minimum of USD 35,000 with a reduced customs duty rate of 15 percent for five years. This incentive structure is designed to motivate international manufacturers to heavily invest, with a baseline investment requirement set at Rs 4,150 crore, further cementing India's ambitions to become an electric vehicle manufacturing powerhouse.

The ministry is poised to open the application process from June 24, 2025, continuing until October 21, 2025. This forward-thinking policy framework aims to advance domestic car manufacturing, particularly focusing on the EV segment, thereby reinforcing India's infrastructure for electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025