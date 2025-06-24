Innovative Solutions Sought for Safe Char Dham Yatra Flights

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has reaffirmed the government's commitment to safety following a series of helicopter incidents along the Char Dham Yatra route. He stressed there must be no compromise on safety measures.

Naidu highlighted the challenges pilot face with sudden weather shifts during flights, prompting a focus on better technology and enhanced traffic management to ensure secure operations.

After a tragic accident in June involving Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, the ministry plans to implement new solutions by September, aiming for improved air traffic control and weather data processing to prevent further mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)