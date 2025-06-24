Innovative Solutions Sought for Safe Char Dham Yatra Flights
In response to recent helicopter accidents on the Char Dham Yatra route, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasizes prioritizing safety. The ministry is focusing on advanced technology and improved air traffic control to address issues caused by sudden weather changes, ensuring safer travel in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.
- Country:
- India
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has reaffirmed the government's commitment to safety following a series of helicopter incidents along the Char Dham Yatra route. He stressed there must be no compromise on safety measures.
Naidu highlighted the challenges pilot face with sudden weather shifts during flights, prompting a focus on better technology and enhanced traffic management to ensure secure operations.
After a tragic accident in June involving Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, the ministry plans to implement new solutions by September, aiming for improved air traffic control and weather data processing to prevent further mishaps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution
India's Path to a $7-8 Trillion Economy: The Role of Education and Technology
Apple Opens Up AI Technology to Third-Party Developers
Launch of Axiom-4 mission to ISS postponed to June 11 due to weather conditions: ISRO.
China's EV Giants: Leading the Charge in Self-Driving Technology