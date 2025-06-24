Left Menu

Innovative Solutions Sought for Safe Char Dham Yatra Flights

In response to recent helicopter accidents on the Char Dham Yatra route, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu emphasizes prioritizing safety. The ministry is focusing on advanced technology and improved air traffic control to address issues caused by sudden weather changes, ensuring safer travel in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has reaffirmed the government's commitment to safety following a series of helicopter incidents along the Char Dham Yatra route. He stressed there must be no compromise on safety measures.

Naidu highlighted the challenges pilot face with sudden weather shifts during flights, prompting a focus on better technology and enhanced traffic management to ensure secure operations.

After a tragic accident in June involving Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd, the ministry plans to implement new solutions by September, aiming for improved air traffic control and weather data processing to prevent further mishaps.

